Italian apples get their own cable car ride

Apple farmers in northern Italy have developed an innovative solution for getting their harvest down the hills, a dedicated cable car system to transport the fruit.

The prime motive of this innovative solution is to efficiently and sustainably move apples from the mountain orchards to Vinschgau Valley for processing.

The cable car line in the Val di Non in the Dolomites, Italy, is a transport line for apples that covers a distance of 1.3km (0.8) miles and a 90-metre drop.

Officials have reported that the local Melinda apple grower associations will eliminate 5000 lorry trips annually.

The cable car can carry 460 containers over the course of an hour, each weighing 300 kg.

The cable car was developed by Italian specialist company Leitner and local workers.

This project specifically received 40% funding from the European Union post-Covid recovery funds.

Melinda President called the cableway ”a source of pride” and a key component of the company’s comprehensive sustainability strategy.

At the broader level, this strategy includes other environmentally friendly initiatives such as the use of renewable energy, a drip irrigation system to conserve water, and natural cold storage to reduce energy consumption.

The cable way is an integrated approach to making their operations more sustainable.