Orlando Bloom explains how weight loss took a toll on his mental health

Orlando Bloom has recently opened up about his weight loss journey, saying it impacted his mental health.

The actor, who plays the role of retire boxer in the new movie, reflected on losing 52 pounds for his upcoming role in The Cut and how it took a toll on her body and mind during an appearance of This Morning on Augus 27.

Orlando recalled eating tuna and cucumber leading up to the movie’s production, which is why he “was just exhausted” and had “no energy or brain power”.

“Just mentally, physically, I was hangry… I was a horrible person to be around,” stated the 48-year-old.

Later, Orlando worked with nutritionist Philip Goglia, the same nutritionist Christian Bale used, and Goglia advised the actor to reduce his meals from three to two.

“Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one,” stated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Orlando further said, “I was like, ‘No! Don’t take that one.’ Then basically I came down to [eating] just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks.”

Interestingly, the actor eventually suffered from “paranoia” and “intrusive thoughts” after going through rigorous diet.

Orlando continued, “We’re supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves.”

However, the actor mentioned that it’s “really a commentary on the lengths a person will go to have that second shot. I think that’s so relatable”.

Going through intense diet, Orlando doesn’t “recommend” it to “anyone at home”.

Meanwhile, The Cut is slated to release in theatres on September 5.