A representational image showing drizzle drops on a glass window. — Unsplash/File

The country's top weatherman has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather for Karachi over the next 24 hours, with chances of drizzle or light rain in the morning and at night.

The city’s maximum temperature is expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum recorded was 28°C. Humidity currently stands at 78%, with sea breezes blowing at 15 kilometres per hour, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

In Quetta and the surrounding areas, conditions remained clear and dry. Most districts of Balochistan also reported clear skies with humidity, though the Met Office predicted the possibility of rain in Zhob and Musakhel later today.

Most districts of the province are likely to see hot and humid weather, while the coastal belt of Balochistan is forecast to remain partly cloudy.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a rain alert for several parts of the country, warning that Karachi may face possible urban flooding between August 30 and September 2.

The NDMA further said Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tharparkar are expected to receive rainfall from August 30 to September 2. Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad and Kashmore may experience downpours between August 30 and September 1.

A spell of rain earlier this month brought Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, to a standstill.

The coastal megacity — home to more than 20 million people — recorded 10 deaths, with victims electrocuted or crushed by collapsing roofs.

Pakistan has been battered by a brutal monsoon season this year, with landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain killing more than 800 people since June.



— With additional input from AFP