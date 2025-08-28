An illegal zoo with 150 exotic animals of 56 different species has been uncovered in Nules, eastern Spain, after an online advert to sell animals went viral.

Daily Mail reported that the police began an investigation when the two men running the zoo tried to sell the endangered animals online a few months ago.

The investigation reveals that the zoo was being used to house several animals, including Asian otters, porcupines, meerkats and kangaroos.

Several videos from the inquiry show a breeder was also being used, whereas none of those involved had any breeder permit or zoo authorisation.

Police bust illegal zoo housing endangered species in eastern Spain

The authorities have detained the accused pair, aged 30 and 35 each, on charges of smuggling and trafficking of protected animals.

Spain’s national law enforcement agency, the Guardia Civil shared that the animals held in cages were “well cared for” and in good condition, adding that the accused kept these animals as a hobby in addition to selling them.

The animals seized from the venue, including zebras, toucans, cranes, mongooses, macaws and porcupines, have a market value of around €70,000 and none were officially registered.

The case has been handed over to a Nules court for prosecution.