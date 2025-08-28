Taylor Townsend, Jelena Ostapenko clash in heated US open exchange

Tension on the tennis court led to a confrontation between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko after Townsend straight-set defeated Ostapenko in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The American professional tennis player claimed the victory by 7-5, 6-1, but the drama reignited after the final handshake.

Rather than exhibiting sportsmanship, the two players stood by the court and engaged in a heated face-to-face confrontation.

Ostapenko, who is the 25th seed and French Open champion in 2017, also showed a sign of offense to Townsend during the exchange.

As per Townsend, Ostapenko told her that she had “no class” and “no education.”

After the argument, reporters asked her whether she would consider Ostapenko’s comments as racist as she is black, to which she responded, “I didn’t take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being ‘not educated’ and all of the things, when it’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

“So whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on,” she said.

Reflecting on the future of this tournament, she commented, “The only thing that I’m worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament.”

The Latvian player responded to being accused of racism on her social media, writing, “I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world.”

She further clarified that the dispute arose from perceived disrespect during the match, citing Townsend’s failure to apologize after winning a point via a net cord and an unusual pre-match warm-up routine.

While talking at the press conference, Townsend said, “There’s never been any history. I don’t know how she feels about me, but there’s no beef on my side. She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US. I said, ‘I’m excited. Bring it.’ I’ve never been the one to back down from anything like that.”

The 29-year-old is now into her first third-round singles appearance at a major since 2023, remaining focused on her performance.

“The thing that I’m the most proud of is that I let my racket talk. Because ultimately, I’m the one here, sitting in front of you guys, moving on to the next round, getting the next check, moving on, being able to still be here and speak to you guys, and that’s what’s the most important,” Townsend stated.