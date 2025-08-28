CM Maryam Nawaz reviews flood situation in River Ravi. — PML-N

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Ravi River on Thursday to assess the ongoing flood situation, which has claimed at least 12 lives across the province.

During the visit, the chief minister boarded a boat to conduct a closer inspection of the flood-affected areas and review relief and rescue operations.

Later, talking to the media after visiting the flood situation at Shahdara, she said that the province has experienced severe and continuous rainfall in recent weeks, leading to dangerous water levels in all three major rivers.

“I have never seen so much water in the Ravi River. Our rivers were under immense pressure. Had we [Punjab govt] not prepared in time, the damage could have been catastrophic.”

She also praised the efforts of local administration and rescue teams, saying that no lives were lost due to administrative negligence.

Over 50,000 people and a large number of livestock have been successfully relocated to safer areas, she added.

Reiterating her government’s commitment to relief and recovery, Punjab chief minister said that her government would reach every affected individual and ensure compensation for losses.

“Water is a blessing, but without proper storage systems and drainage planning, we are vulnerable... I’ve directed all departments to present concrete programmes on how we can store and manage floodwater in the future,” she added.

12 killed in Punjab floods

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that at least 12 people have lost their lives due to the ongoing flood situation in the province.

Talking to the media, she said that no deaths occurred due to negligence by the Punjab government or rescue agencies, stating that rescue operations — particularly via boats — are actively underway.

She further said that monitoring efforts are ongoing, and around six to seven people have been rescued from debris.

“Food is being provided at relief camps, and nearly 200,000 livestock have been moved to safe locations with their owners. Citizens are urged to avoid flood-hit areas and not to approach water channels for selfies or photos,” she added.

Punjab senior minister praised the tireless efforts of rescue and administrative teams, stating that many personnel have worked for three to five days without sleep.

She also acknowledged the support of the media and the presence of elected officials and ministers in affected areas.