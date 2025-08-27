Ariana Grande teases huge 'Eternal Sunshine' news: 'See you next year'

Ariana Grande is preparing fans for the exciting next chapter of her Eternal Sunshine era.
On Wednesday, August 27, the Grammy-winning singer and actress dropped a cryptic Instagram video that showed her hand shaking as she tapped a screen reading, “A corrupt file has been found and corrected.”
The clip then cut to the words: “See you next year … Announcement loading …”
Grande, 32, didn’t reveal what’s coming, but fans are convinced it ties back to her chart-topping seventh album. Notably, the video was shared in a joint post with her Brighter Days Instagram account and carried the same neon blue sci-fi aesthetic as her Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead short film.
While she’s kept quiet on specifics, one possibility has fans especially hopeful: live shows.
The Wicked star previously told fans in a July Instagram post that she was “working on a plan to sing for you all next year,” adding, “even if it’s just for a little.”
Grande further explained, “very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline.”
Released in March 2024, Eternal Sunshine scored two Hot 100 No. 1s and topped the Billboard 200 for three weeks.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are planning an intimate two-day wedding in Montecito
MGK’s new present for his and Megan Fox’s daughter has a special connection to daughter Casie
Jason Kelce addresses 'major news' on latest podcast episode
'Mission: Impossible' star surprises fans at Coldplay's record-breaking Wembley gig
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for about seven years from 2016 to 2023
MGK and Megan Fox welcomed their first child together in March 2025
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally plans to tie the knot after almost two years of dating
Hollywood actor reflects on his mental health struggle during ‘Caught Stealing’ premiere