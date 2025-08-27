Ariana Grande teases huge 'Eternal Sunshine' news: 'See you next year'

The 'Wicked' star previously teased the possibility of live shows, if not a tour

Ariana Grande is preparing fans for the exciting next chapter of her Eternal Sunshine era.

On Wednesday, August 27, the Grammy-winning singer and actress dropped a cryptic Instagram video that showed her hand shaking as she tapped a screen reading, “A corrupt file has been found and corrected.”

The clip then cut to the words: “See you next year … Announcement loading …”

Grande, 32, didn’t reveal what’s coming, but fans are convinced it ties back to her chart-topping seventh album. Notably, the video was shared in a joint post with her Brighter Days Instagram account and carried the same neon blue sci-fi aesthetic as her Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead short film.

While she’s kept quiet on specifics, one possibility has fans especially hopeful: live shows.

The Wicked star previously told fans in a July Instagram post that she was “working on a plan to sing for you all next year,” adding, “even if it’s just for a little.”

Grande further explained, “very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline.”

Released in March 2024, Eternal Sunshine scored two Hot 100 No. 1s and topped the Billboard 200 for three weeks.