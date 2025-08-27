Sialkot submerged by heaviest rainfall in 49 years

Residents sit on a tractor trolley as they cross a flooded road following monsoon rains and rising water levels in Sialkot, Punjab, August 27, 2025. — Reuters

SIALKOT: Torrential downpours in Sialkot broke a 49-year rainfall record, submerging vast areas of the city and leaving residents struggling amid widespread flooding.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 363.5mm of rainfall was recorded within 24 hours, marking the heaviest downpour since 1976.

The department, in a post on X, confirmed, “363.5mm rain in 24 hrs – 49-year record broken!”, noting that heavy rainfall had been forecast in May and August and warning of further showers ahead. On August 6, 1976, the PMD said that the city recorded 339.7mm rains.

The situation has worsened as India released water into the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers, triggering flooding in several areas along their banks. Entire villages, farmland, and standing crops have been inundated, with residents forced to move to safer ground.

In Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, and Okara, the military has been called in to assist rescue operations.

At Kartarpur, floodwaters entered the project management unit, leaving over 100 workers stranded, while breaches were made in Mandi Bahauddin and Alipur Chattha to divert the Chenab’s flow.

Officials said water levels in the Ravi have reached highs not seen since 1955 at Jassar and since 1988 at Shahdara.

In Sialkot, heavy rains paralysed the city within hours. The Chenab’s water level rose to 902,224 cusecs at Head Marala, dangerously close to its 1.1 million cusecs capacity, prompting the local administration to seek military support.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar declared a district-wide emergency, while Section 144 was imposed, banning public access to rivers, streams, and bridges.

The downpour, measuring 405mm in 12 hours, swamped streets and neighbourhoods, with water entering homes, markets, and government offices.

Nullah Aik, which has a capacity of 25,000 cusecs, overflowed after receiving nearly double its limit at 46,950 cusecs, worsening the urban flooding. Power supply was cut in many areas, while internet and mobile services also suffered major disruption.

Vast stretches of Rangpura, Nikka Pura, Shahab Pura, Defence Road, and Kareem Pura are under several feet of water.

Roads remain blocked, boats are being used to evacuate families, and 85 surrounding villages in the Tawi belt have been cut off. Despite the flooding and restrictions, crowds gathered along the banks of Nullah Bhed to witness the rising waters.