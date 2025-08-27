SpaceX’s Super Heavy-Starship finally soars on historic test flight after three failures

SpaceX has finally launched its huge Super Heavy-Starship on a successful test flight after a two-day delay on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

The launch was a remarkable success as the American space technology company faced three back-to-back failures in the launch of its Starship earlier this year.

A few minor issues were noted but overall the vehicle remained under control throughout its journey and as planned it made a powered splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Elon Musk owned Space Exploration Technologies Corp shared the news on X, as it wrote, “Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting 10th flight test of the Starship.”

A video being shared widely on social media platforms captured the propulsion and descent of the rocket.

CBS News reports that the booster compensated for the deliberately shut down engine during the powered descent and the rocket fell tail-first into the Gulf.

The 40-story-tall rocket was pushed away from the company’s Starbase facility on the Texas Gulf Coast via the Super Heavy’s 33 methane-fueled Raptor engines.

A one-hour and six minute long test flight was successful as the California and Texas workers of the space rocket company cheered and lauded the major milestone.

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket - collectively referred to as Starship - represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.