Lana Del Rey reveals Jeremy Dufrene’s ‘love-winning’ promise

Lana Del Rey expresses love for husband Jeremy Dufrene in recent conversation

Lana Del Rey recently shared a rare insight into her marriage with husband Jeremy Dufrene.

The 40-year-old singer, who tied the knot with Dufrene in September 2024, opened up about falling in love with her beloved husband.

In an exclusive conversation with W Magazine, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker said, “Like many people who work with large, dangerous beasts, Jeremy has a calm, strong, presence. When we met, I realised pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table.”

The Say Yes To Heaven singer recalled Dufrene’s “love-winning” promise, where he told her, “I work with alligators – I have tough skin. You be you – and I’ll just love you more.”

Later in the interview, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker also opened up about an upcoming song dedicated to her husband, which will be featured in her much-anticipated album Stove.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “Stars Fell on Alabama. I open my show with that song – that’s it, so far. Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life. He’s quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time.”

For the unversed, the couple first met in 2019 at one of Dufrene’s airboat tours.

They tied the knot in September 2024 by the water in Des Allemands, Louisiana.