UK battery-powered train sets new 200-mile distance record

A UK battery-powered train has recently set a new record for the longest railway journey on a single charge, a remarkable achievement in the ongoing development of rail technology.

The train operated by Great Western Railway (GWR) is particularly designed in a way that it can travel 200 miles in a single journey, breaking the previous records of 139 miles.

It retains the ability to reach 140 miles (225km), surpassing the record on Brunel Maidenhead Bridge at about 4:00 BST.

However, the significant accomplishment shows that battery technology has been a reliable option for trains.

Previously, the German train company Stadler Deutschland made an incredible record of 139 miles (224km) in Berlin on December 10, 2021.

Rail performance society vice chairman said, “We can confirm that subject to final checks, the Great Western Railway Class 230 train travelled 200 miles on a return journey from Reading Train Care Depot without charging its batteries from any external energy source.”

A modified 1982 London underground train used in a trial, rebuilt with a modern battery electric system. The train departed at the Reading Train Care Depot, travelled through London Paddington, and ultimately finished the 200-mile loop before returning to reading.

Meanwhile, the successful trial demonstrates the remarkable range and efficiency of modern technology under real world conditions.

Whilst the new achievement marks a significant leap towards the rail industry's efforts to implement low carbon transport solutions, mitigate diesel reliance and explore more practical ways to conventional propulsion.