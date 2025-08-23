PTI founder's nephews arrested for role in May 9 riots, states FIR

This collage shows PTI founder Imran Khan nephews, Shershah Khan (right) and Shahrez Khan (left), during May 9, 2023, protests. — X/@Shahrez_KhanPK/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s nephews, Shershah and Shahrez, were arrested for their alleged role in the May 9, 2023, riots, with the FIR stating that police possessed video evidence against the former for his presence at the Jinnah House on that day.

The FIR stated that Shershah was accused of carrying out attacks on policemen during the riots, adding that the police possessed a video record as evidence of his presence at the scene.

The prosecution, in its request to the court for Shershah's 30-day remand, also stated that the suspect was formally arrested on Friday, who along with the PTI leaders, incited workers to vandalism at the Jinnah House.

The May 9 riots broke out across the country following the arrest of PTI founder and then premier Imran Khan in a corruption case in 2023. The violence included attacks on military and state installations, with the Jinnah House (the Lahore Corps Commander's House) incident becoming one of the most high-profile cases.

Regarding Shahrez, it emerged that his name appeared in a supplementary investigation report in September 2023, sources added.

In the FIR, it was stated that he was formally arrested on August 21, 2025, on the basis of collected evidence, and later presented in court on August 22.

The investigation officer also made a written request to the court for Shahrez's 30-day physical custody for the probe.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Lahore's anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) approved a five-day remand for Shershah and an eight-day remand for Shahrez to the police.

Earlier today, the prosecution also played footage of the attack in the courtroom.

Sources told Geo News that ex-PM Khan's nephews were primarily arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jinnah House attack.

"Shershah was present with Hassan Niazi at the time of the Jinnah House attack and had earlier been booked in connection with the case. He was facing accusations of arson, vandalism, and torching a police van, as well as "running an anti-state digital campaign for months".

He allegedly went into hiding after the violence and later fled to London, where he remained for nearly two years, the sources added.

Police arrested Shershah a day ago following his return to the country.