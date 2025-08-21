SC grants bail to Imran Khan in May 9 cases

PTI founder Imran Khan gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: In a relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, the Supreme Court on Thursday approved his bail pleas in eight May 9 cases.

The verdict was announced by a three-member bench — led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Muhammad Shafi — which heard the PTI founder's plea against the rejection of his bail by the Lahore High Court.

The LHC, back in June, had dismissed the incarcerated prime minister's bail petitions in separate cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

The PTI founder, who has been behind bars for over two years now, had moved the SC against the LHC verdict contending that the first information report (FIR) lacked sufficient evidence and termed the allegations of his involvement in the riots as baseless.

Khan's plea to the SC said that he was in NAB custody at the time, it was impossible for him to take part in those riots, besides raising doubts over the case on the basis of "contradictions" in the prosecution statements.

Furthermore, the appeal sought further investigation into the case, as he suspected mala fide intent on the part of the police for avoiding his arrest for five months and called the delayed police statements unreliable and asserted that he deserves the right to bail.

During the hearing today, CJP Afridi asked prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi regarding the evidence against the suspect, to which the latter said that three witnesses had testified against Khan, coupled with the availability of photogrammetic and voice matching test.

"WhatsApp messages are also available," Naqvi said, adding that the trial court had approved carrying out various tests but the suspect did not cooperate.

"There will be legal repercussions [for this], why are you saying all that is only going in your favour," CJP Afridi responded.

"Don't seek findings from the Supreme Court. The law itself would provide you with findings. Whatever evidence exists, let it remain in the trial court [proceedings]," the top judge remarked, while further directing the official to seek findings from the trial court instead.

With prosecutor Naqvi claiming that the evidence linked with the suspect, Justice Rizvi questioned whether any investigation was carried out after his post-arrest bail was approved on May 14 and whether he cooperated with the authorities or not.

"The PTI founder has a central role in all [May 9] cases," stressed the prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the politician's lawyer Salman Safdar said that the challan in the said eight cases had not been presented against Imran — who he said was only named in three of the FIR and was absent from the rest of the five FIRs.

Noting that if the SC gave an observation on the merits of the case, the trial would be affected by it, CJP Afridi announced the verbal verdict accepting the PTI founder's bail petitions in eight May 9 cases.

May 9 riots

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the riots that were triggered by the arrest of PTI founder Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations, including the Corps Commander's House in Lahore and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in dozens of cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his removal as premier.