Sidharth Malhotra reveals his pride for Kiara Advani’s ‘War 2’ performance

Sidharth Malhotra sparks online buzz with recent remarks

Sidharth Malhotra showered praise on his wife Kiara Advani after watching her performance in War 2.

The 40-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Advani in 2023, reflected on her role in Ayan Mukerji’s newly-released film.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Yodha star shared a heartwarming note for Advani, 34.

He penned, “What a ride! action, scale and so much style. @kiaraaliaadvani such grace and strength on screen. @hrithik roshan As always a class apart @jrntr sheer powerhouse on screen and big applause to @ayan_mukerji and team for bringing it all to life.”

The caption was accompanied by a video from War 2, featuring the Kabir Singh actress.

Notably, the new mom has marked her entry into Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe as Kavya Luthra in the action-thriller.

This comes on the heels of War 2 collecting ₹142 crore in just three days.

According to Pinkvilla, the film earned over ₹67 crore on its second day, while Rajinikanth’s Coolie grossed ₹63.50 crore.

War 2, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, released on Thursday, August 14.

For the unversed, the Shershaah duo recently welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, July 15.