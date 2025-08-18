Sidharth Malhotra reveals his pride for Kiara Advani’s ‘War 2’ performance

Sidharth Malhotra showered praise on his wife Kiara Advani after watching her performance in War 2.
The 40-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Advani in 2023, reflected on her role in Ayan Mukerji’s newly-released film.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Yodha star shared a heartwarming note for Advani, 34.
He penned, “What a ride! action, scale and so much style. @kiaraaliaadvani such grace and strength on screen. @hrithik roshan As always a class apart @jrntr sheer powerhouse on screen and big applause to @ayan_mukerji and team for bringing it all to life.”
The caption was accompanied by a video from War 2, featuring the Kabir Singh actress.
Notably, the new mom has marked her entry into Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe as Kavya Luthra in the action-thriller.
This comes on the heels of War 2 collecting ₹142 crore in just three days.
According to Pinkvilla, the film earned over ₹67 crore on its second day, while Rajinikanth’s Coolie grossed ₹63.50 crore.
War 2, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, released on Thursday, August 14.
For the unversed, the Shershaah duo recently welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, July 15.
