‘Alien Earth’: Everything you need to know about Noah Hawley TV series

‘Alien: Earth,’ a Noah Hawley sci-fi television series, is an FX prequel

Alien: Earth is a science fiction television series produced by Noah Hawley. The FX prequel premiered on August 12, 2025, in the US.

The plot entails five mega corporations, including the new Prodigy Corporation and Weyland-Yutani. Through a “hybrid program”, the consciousness of ill children was transferred into synthetic bodies of adults.

The first successful hybrid was Wendy, the main character of the series, whose human counterpart was an 11-year-old Marcy.

The conflict began when a research vessel of Weyland-Yutani carrying an alien specimen crashed on Earth in a city owned by Prodigy. This led to the confrontation between the two mega corporations. Wendy, with her fellow hybrid counterparts, was sent to the vessel crash site. Now, they had to deal with the aliens.

During this confrontation, they encounter Morrow, who was a security officer of the crashed ship. He was dedicated to protecting the Weyland-Yutani’s cargo.

The core theme of the series is based on corporate greed, AI, and the purpose of humanity.

The characters of Alien: Earth

• Wendy: She is the main protagonist with a synthetic body

• Joseph “Joe” Hermit: played the role of Wendy’s brother

• Kirsh: worked as a Chief Scientist for the Prodigy Corporation

• Morrow: cyborg security officer for Weyland-Yutani

• Dame Sylvia: a scientist who worked on the hybrid program of Prodigy

• Boy Kavalier: a trillionaire and the CEO of Prodigy Corporation

• Slightly: One of the hybrids

• Curly: Another hybrid

When does Alien: Earth come out

Alien: Earth’s first season, consisting of eight episodes, premiered on August 12, 2025. After a two-episode release (Neverland and Mr. October) on the same day, the remaining six episodes will be released weekly on Tuesday in the US.

Public response to FX Alien: Earth

The Alien: Earth has received a massive response from the public and critics. Reviewers praised the theme based on corporate control, artificial intelligence, show’s dark atmosphere.

Noah Hawley comments on creating an alien TV series

Hawley told reporters in a press event, the biggest challenge he faced was authenticity.

“The most important thing is that, when people tune in to that very first hour, they very quickly feel like, ‘These guys understand what Alien is’,” he said.

What is Alien: Earth going to be about?

The series focuses on Wendy, a girl whose consciousness is transferred from a terminally ill human body to a synthetic one. She is projected as the world’s first hybrid in the show.