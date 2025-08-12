Rescue Revolution: Cyborg Beetles could locate survivors in hours, not days

Australian scientists have created insane remote-controlled "Cyborg beetles" that could be lifesavers in disaster zones! They’re basically turning darkling beetles into tiny, tech-savvy rescue ninjas.

Now, lifeless cyborg beetles are making their way to help humans in rescue and search operations.

The beetles get directional cues through electrodes that stimulate their antennae and wings, all with out hurting them. Pretty wild, right?

Dr. Thang Vo-Don and his team at the University of Queensland have made significant breakthroughs in developing this technology, paving the way for potential applications in search and rescue missions.

Credit:UQ The darkling beetles (pictured) are controlled by an electronic backpack

Dr. Vo-Doan, who has led the study, explained, “Beetles possess many natural gifts that make them masters of climbing and manoeuvring in small, complex spaces such as dense rubble, that are difficult for robots to navigate.”

While shedding light on the project, he added, “Our work harnesses these gifts and adds programmable controls that allow for precise directional guidance, without affecting the lifespan of the beetle.”

Cyborg beetles can go anywhere

These beetles are like the ultimate climbers- they’re agile, nimble, and can basically crawl all over the place!

They’re perfect for navigating through rubble and debris where robots would get stuck. They can scurry sideways, climb straight up walls, and handle crazy terrain like pros.

The goal is to use these little guys to create a rescue tool that can find people fast, check out their injuries, and help emergency teams respond with precision.

Genius, right?