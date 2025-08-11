Girolando Cow Breaks World Record with 343 kg Milk production in three days

A Brazilian cow has stunned the dairy world by breaking a world record, producing an incredible 343 litres of milk in just three days, during a tournament held in Delfim Moreira (MG).

To put that into perspective, most cows churn out between a 12 and 35 litres daily, but this phenomenal bovine yielded a whopping 114 litres per day - a staggering feat attributed to its superior breed, balanced diet, top-notch care, and cutting-edge dairy tech.

Know every detail about Girolando Cow

Eva Evros, a Girolando cow is a cross breed of dairy cattle that originated in Brazil, specifically developed for milk production in tropical climates.

Girolando is globally known for its high milk production, making it one of the most popular dairy breeds in the world.

Also, sometimes referred to as the Holstein, the breed is recognised for its astonishing yield, with some cows producing over 87 litres in a single day.

Girolando’s milky marvel

The average Girolando yields 3,600 litres (950 gallons) of milk per 305-day lactation period, but some specimens can produce well over 100 litres (26.4 gallons) per day.

Brazilian cattle farmers take great pride in owning record-setting Girolandos, a breed developed in the South American country and compete against each other in dairy tournaments to see whose cows yield the most milk in a set period time.

A record to remember

In the past, a Girolando cow, Marilia FIV Teatro de Naylo, set the world record for daily milk production with a whopping 127.6 litres of milk in August 2019. The Girolando breed is also currently listed as the most productive cow breed.