NAB recovers Rs547bn in first half of 2025

The headquarters of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) record-breaking recovery efforts in the second quarter of 2025 (April to June) amounted to a staggering Rs456 billion. This brings the total recoveries for the first half of the year (January to June) to a remarkable Rs547 billion.

In addition to these monetary recoveries, the bureau successfully restored movable and immovable properties valued at Rs532 billion to various federal and provincial ministries, departments and financial institutions. Furthermore, funds were returned to 12,611 victims in various fraud cases.

The NAB has recovered a staggering total of Rs 5,854.73 billion worth movable and immovable properties in the past two years. The bureau unveiled mid-year performance report for 2025, reaffirming unwavering commitment to combat corruption and putting strong resistance to law-breaking elements. The report highlights the bureau’s steadfast dedication to safeguard public interests through intensified efforts to recover misappropriated funds.

These recoveries are 700 percent more than that of Rs839.08 billion recovered since the bureau’s inception. Whereas, 12,611 affected people of different cheating public-at-large cases have also been compensated.

Out of the recoveries of Rs547.31 billion for the first two quarters of 2025, movable and immovable properties worth Rs532.33 billion have been disbursed/handed over to different ministries and departments of federal and provincial governments as well as financial institutions.

The Bureau’s relentless efforts are evident through recovery of Rs456.3 billion during the second quarter of 2025, marking a substantial increase of Rs365.29 billion compared to Rs91.01 billion recovered in the first quarter of the same year.

Currently, NAB is actively coordinating with the Revenue Departments of all provinces to recover state assets and properties unlawfully held by corrupt elements. Preliminary estimates indicate that state land worth approximately Rs5 trillion is under illegal possession and will be reclaimed.