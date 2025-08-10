PTI founder Imran Khan. —TheNews/File

ISLAMABAD: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, former senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has made a shocking allegation against former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to Chohan, Imran Khan received a gold ‘lota’ (water pot) at the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, which he allegedly replaced with a brass one, gold-plated it and then deposited it in the Toshakhana.

During an interview on social media, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, former media adviser to the premier and a senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made serious allegations against former prime minister Imran Khan. Chohan stated that Imran Khan received a gold ‘lota’ as a gift from the Sikh community during the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019, where General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present. However, Chohan alleged that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi got the gold lota replaced with a brass one, gold-plated it and then deposited it in the Toshakhana, keeping the original gold lota for themselves.

Chohan called Imran Khan and his wife “big swindlers, greedy and lusty,” and accused them of corruption, saying, “This is their level of corruption.” He further claimed that Imran Khan received a dinner set from Malaysia and sold it in Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar. Chohan criticized Imran Khan, saying he is a “greedy person and a lota thief,” and said that Imran Khan prioritizes his selfish interests over Pakistan’s honor, dignity, prosperity, independence and future.

It’s worth noting that Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan quit PTI in May 2023, citing the party’s “policy of violence” and lack of sympathy from Imran Khan following the May 9 riots. He has been involved in controversy in the past, including making derogatory remarks against the Hindu community and faced legal issues.