SC to take up Imran’s bail plea on 12th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up next week, pleas of former prime minister and founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan seeking bail after arrest in May 9 incident cases.

A three-member regular bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqi and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will take up on August 12 eight appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan in May 9 incident cases.

Notices have been issued to PTI counsel as well Additional Prosecutor General Punjab. Former prime minister Imran Khan had filed petitions in the apex court under Article 185(3) of the Constitution for granting leave to appeal against the Order dated June 24, 2025 passed by the Lahore High Court, Lahore, in Criminal Miscellaneous application dismissing his post arrest bail in May 9 incidents

The former prime minister, presently incarcerated in Adiala jail had prayed the apex court to grant him post arrest bail in FIR No. 103/2023 dated 12.05.2023 registered under Sections 324, 395, 436, 427, 290, 291, 148, 149, 337L(ii), 34, 109, 120-B, 121, 121A, 131, 146, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 505 of PPC, 1860, read with Section 7 of ATA, 1997, at Police Station Sarwar Road, Lahore.

On June 24, 2025, the learned Lahore High Court through its impugned order had dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi with the observation that the offences alleged against the petitioner fall within the prohibitory clause of section 497 Cr.P.C while learned counsel for the petitioner remained unable to hint at availability of circumstances sufficient to make this case one of further inquiry into petitioner’s guilt.

The court had held that the case of present petitioner is distinguishable from that of all co-accused who have been granted bail including Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

“Hence, in collective consideration of all mentioned supra, we are not inclined to grant relief of post arrest bail to the petitioner and his petition is dismissed”, the high court had concluded.

The PTI founder in his appeal had submitted that the Respondent complainant, Mujahid Hussain Inspector, Police Station, Badami Bagh, Lahore, had lodged FIR No103/2023 dated 12.05.2023 at Police Station Sarwar Road, Lahore, under Sections 324, 395, 436, 427, 290, 291, 148, 149, 337L(ii), 34, 109, 120-B, 121, 121A, 131, 146, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Imran Khan had further submitted that the FIR was registered against approximately 1,400-1,500 unknown individuals, however, he was not named in the FIR of the instant case.