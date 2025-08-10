Ceasefire ends as Bajaur talks fail

This representational image shows local officials and elders sitting during a jirga in KP on January 10, 2024. — Facebook@AssistantCommissionerUpperKurram

PESHAWAR: Talks between tribal elders’ jirga members and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for peace in Bajaur have failed, although no official announcement has been made so far. Under the agreement, the ceasefire period has expired and uncertainty has prevailed in the region.

According to sources, seven rounds of talks have been held between the jirga members and the TTP, but no agreement could be reached, leaving the dialogue process in deadlock. Reliable sources claim that at present there are approximately 1,200 to 1,300 TTP militants in Mamund tehsil, around 400 of whom are from Afghanistan. The presence of these militants has significantly increased security concerns.

Member of the Ulema Committee Maulana Tariq confirmed that no decision has been made regarding a future meeting. “The situation is moving in an uncertain direction and neither side is showing willingness, so it is impossible to say where things are heading,” he said.

Local residents fear that if the Taliban do not vacate the area, the situation could deteriorate further. Sources say that Mamund’s population is between 300,000 and 400,000, of which nearly 800 families have left their homes, while others remain in the area. Security officials claim that the Taliban have occupied houses belonging to local residents.