Maqbool Gondal’s appointment as Auditor General notified

ISLAMABAD: Following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari, the government has notified the appointment of Maqbool Ahmad Gondal as Auditor General of Pakistan for a term of four years.
Earlier, the prime minister had forwarded advice to the president on the summary for the appointment of Gondal as new AGP.
According to the notification issued on August 9, 2025, in exercise of powers conferred under Article 168 (1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the President is pleased to appoint Mr. Maqbool Ahmed Gondal (PA&AS/BS-22), presently serving as Controller General of Accounts, as Auditor-General of Pakistan, for a period of four years.
The officer will assume office upon completion of term of the incumbent Auditor-General of Pakistan.
