71,000 submit applications for Haj next year

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2024. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Over 71,000 registered intending pilgrims have applied on completion of the first phase of submission of Haj applications, under the Government’s Regular Scheme for Haj-2026 on August 09 (Saturday).

The spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs has said that the Haj applications in the second phase will be received from August 11 (Monday) to August 16. Non-registered aspirants are also eligible to apply for the performance of Haj for both long and short duration packages.

Over 400,000 people had registered for the performance of Haj. However, 71,000 finally applied along with the first instalment of Rs500,000 and Rs550,000 for a long duration of 38 to 42 days and a short duration package of 20 to 25 days, respectively, in branches of scheduled banks and through the ministry’s portal.

Overseas Pakistanis can also apply through their close relatives living in Pakistan. They are allowed to submit medical fitness certificates upon reaching the country. An announcement to stop the process of receiving Haj applications being submitted on a first-come come first-served basis will be made as soon as the Government’s quota of 119,210 is completed.