Influencer breaks her spine attempting Nicki Minaj viral ‘Stiletto Challenge’

Nicki Minaj’s iconic stance in her 2013 “High School” music video where she balances in stilettos beside a pool. The iconic pose of Nicki Minaj was mimicked by the influencer Imanni who shared a video of herself balancing on a dumbbell. Her video went viral inspiring others to join this trend.

Among the thousands of people who hop onto this trend, a Russian influencer who was a new mother also joined the wave.

Mariana Barutkina, a nail beautician from Yekaterinburg, attempted this stunt after just eight weeks after giving birth.

She tried Mianj’s iconic crouched pose by balancing on kitchen utensils.

But unfortunately she fell and broke her spine.

In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen standing on a jar of baby food, placed on an upturned saucepan, on her kitchen counter.

Within seconds she loses her balance and falls. The fall left her with a compression flexion fracture in her spine, requiring her to wear a medical corset for three months.

After receiving treatment, she reflected on her Instagram writing: “I decided to start a blog, my first content shoot—and here I am leaving the doctor’s with a diagnosis. Irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment.”

While people sympathise with her, some users also criticised her for prioritizing social media fame over her newborn’s health.

She later defended herself stating: “Whoever worries about my child should also be calm he has two nannies, and while I was filming, one of them was with him.”