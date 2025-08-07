Remote-controlled blast kills two, wounds 14 in South Waziristan

WANA: At least two people were killed and 14 others were injured after a remote-controlled blast occurred near a police vehicle in the Wana Rustam Bazar area of Lower South Waziristan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Imran Ullah said on Thursday.
With the police confirming that the injured include two police officers as well, DSP Imran has said that an emergency has been imposed in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Wana.
The incident comes a day after three Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred when unidentified attackers opened fire on their vehicle in the Garagri area of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Separately, a Pakistan Army major, along with two soldiers, was martyred by India-backed terrorists in Balochistan's Mastung district on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on the night between August 5 and 6, terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan targeted a security forces’ vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED).
The martyred personnel were identified as Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibni Amin and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas.
The terror incidents come against the backdrop of increased attacks in Pakistan, especially KP and Balochistan — both of which share a border with neighbouring Afghanistan.
The country saw a slight decrease in terrorist attacks in June, according to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank.
The organisation recorded 78 militant attacks across the country during the month, resulting in at least 100 deaths. Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.
A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.
Latest case from Union Council Sulemankhel is 12th from KP alone, raising fresh concern among health officials
Everyone should apologise for wrongs they committed in past, says TTAP chief
Scholarships open to professionals with minimum of two years of post-graduate work experience
Govt taking all necessary measures to facilitate pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq, says defence minister
ECP declares seats vacant after lawmakers convicted in May 9 cases
Deputy PM says Modi govt to retain union territory status for occupied Kashmir