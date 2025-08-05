Scientists finally solve the mystery of 5 billion sea stars’ die-off

Scientists have finally lifted the curtain on a long-held mystery behind the death of 5 billion sea stars off the Pacific coast of North America.

The researchers have struggled for a decade to find out the leading cause of the die-off. Finally, the enigma has been resolved.

According to a recent study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution on August 4, the main culprit behind the killings is a bacterium called Vibrio pectenicida.

According to Rebecca Vega Thurbur, a marine microbiologist at University of California, “The findings solve a long-standing question about a very serious and deadly disease in the ocean.”

A decades-long journey

The journey to find the main culprit was not the easy one; it was filled with roadblocks, twists and turns along the way.

The early research findings hinted at the virus that might be responsible for the disease. The discovery led to the densovirus that actually was a normal resident inside healthy stars and not found to be associated with the disease.

However, the latest study led by marine disease ecologist Alyssa-Lois Gehman of the Hakai Institute in British Columbia and colleagues, revolves around the detailed analysis of the fluid called coelomic fluid, where the bacteria were found.

Microbiologist Blake Ushijima of the University of North Carolina said: “It’s incredibly difficult to trace the source of so many environmental diseases, especially underwater. And the team’s work was really smart and significant.”

Life-threatening disease

The decades-long epidemic started in 2013 characterized by the mysterious sea star wasting disease that caused massive destruction from Mexico to Alaska. The unknown disease melted away more than 20 species and continues today.

Among all the species of giant sea star, the worst affected were the sunflower sea star as 90 percent of its population has been lost in the first five years of the outbreak.

Scientists finally solve the mystery of 5 billion sea stars’ die-off

This gruesome disease is responsible for causing the lesions on the puffy arms, leading to falling off their healthy arms.

The researchers hope that this recent breakthrough will further drive the efforts to restore sea star populations.