Diddy’s ex-girlfriend supports rapper in appeal for bail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ former girlfriend Virginia 'Gina' Huynh supports him in bail appeal

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former girlfriend Virginia “Gina” Huynh, referred to as “Victim-3” in the federal indictment against him, has submitted a personal letter to the judge advocating for his release on bond ahead of his October sentencing.

Although Huynh was mentioned in the government’s case, she never testified in court.

Her statement was included in a letter filed by Combs’ legal team, which challenges the portrayal of him as a current threat.

In her letter, Huynh shared a personal account of their relationship, acknowledging past difficulties while emphasizing the changes she observed in Combs over time.

“I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community,” she stated clearly.

Huynh also emphasized that this is Combs’ first criminal case and described him as cooperative and respectful throughout the proceedings.

She stressed that Combs has evolved significantly and is now focused on being a present and responsible father.

“By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior,” she wrote, adding, “To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first.”

Huynh also argued that granting Combs bail would allow him to continue supporting his family while still under the court’s supervision.

“He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support,” she wrote, assuring the court that he would comply with all conditions of his release and not risk his freedom or his family’s well-being.

Combs currently faces serious charges, with federal prosecutors accusing him of using threats and coercion to force multiple victims, including Huynh, into commercial s*x acts in exchange for money, housing, and career help.

Despite the weight of these accusations, Huynh’s letter offers a counter-narrative of personal change and rehabilitation, possibly influencing how the court considers bond as the sentencing phase approaches.