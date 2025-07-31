Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairs a meeting in Islamabad on June 11, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday denied any sugar crisis in Pakistan, asserting that the country holds sufficient stock and faces no issue with supply or prices.

His remarks, made at a press conference in Islamabad, come amid widespread reports of worsening shortages and escalating costs across major cities. Markets in Lahore and Islamabad are facing severe shortages, while prices in Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta surge to Rs190 per kilogramme, defying official caps.

"There is no sugar crisis. The country has enough stock, and prices are stable," said Hussain, dismissing what he called "misleading impressions" regarding sugar import and export.

He said that the sugar trade is a routine process and highlighted that Pakistan has engaged in both exporting and importing sugar for "the past decade". He also said that all decisions concerning the sugar trade are approved by the Sugar Advisory Board, which includes federal ministers, provincial representatives, and other key stakeholders.

Hussain shared that last year, Pakistan had a surplus of 1.3 million metric tonnes of sugar, which was the basis for allowing the export of the same quantity.

At that time, 800,000 metric tonnes of sugar were part of the opening stock, and total production stood at 6.8 million metric tonnes.

He said sugar exports began in October 2024, and the crushing season started only 20 days later. At the time of export, global sugar prices were $750 per tonne, while the local price was Rs138 per kilogramme.

"It was decided that sugar would not be sold for more than Rs140 per kilogramme in local markets," he added.

Commenting on the current year’s production, the minister said only 5.8 million metric tonnes of sugar were produced, below the earlier estimate of seven million tonnes.

He also clarified that the decision to import sugar would not negatively affect sugarcane growers. "We'll ensure growers remain protected while ensuring market stability," he said.

Tanveer stated that the government has now fixed a new sugar price and will strictly enforce it to keep it affordable for the public. He warned that stern action is being taken against hoarders who are attempting to create an artificial shortage in the country.