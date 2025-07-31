K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi. — X/@alvimoonis

KARACHI: The Provincial Ombudsman for Sindh has directed the removal of K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Alvi in a case pertaining to workplace harassment.

Justice (r) Shahnawaz Tariq, who serves as the Provincial Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, also imposed a fine of Rs2.5 million on Alvi. The fine must be paid within one month.

According to the ruling, the complainant was subjected to harassment and mental distress by the KE CEO.

If Alvi fails to comply with the order, the ombudsman has directed authorities to freeze his movable and immovable assets.

His [Moonis Alvi] CNIC and passport may also be blocked if the fine is not paid, the ruling said.

The verdict has been issued under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act.

'Deeply distressing'

Reacting to the verdict, Moonis Alvi termed the verdict as “deeply distressing” and said the findings do not reflect his experience of the events. The KE CEO said that he is reviewing the ruling with legal counsel and announced to file an appeal.

"I respect the legal process and the institutions that uphold it," he stated. "But I must, in good conscience, reject the findings as inaccurate."

He said the matter has been personally and professionally painful, and added that he remains committed to pursuing the truth through all lawful avenues.

"In the meantime, I remain grateful for the support of those who know me, who have worked alongside me, and who believe in due process. My respect for the principles of justice and workplace dignity remains unwavering," he said.

Alvi joined the power distribution company in 2008, and has held key roles in the Organisation as CFO, Company Secretary and Head of Treasury prior to his appointment as CEO in 2018.

The board of directors of K-Electric (KE) recently re-appointed him as CEO.

“The board of directors, in its meeting held on July 7, 2025, has re-appointed Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric with effect from July 30, 2025,” read the KE press release.