Viral flying bike is real, inventor confirms

Futuristic, Star Wars-style flying motorbikes are making waves on social media, sparking mixed reactions with some claiming that the footage are generated with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Now, a Poland based company, Volonaut, has cleared the air regarding the hoverbike as it said that the video was not generated by AI and the bike is very much real.

According to the Daily Mail, the company has also announced that their hoverbike named Airbike will go into production in limited numbers next week.

The video currently going viral on social media features a small, one person vehicle apparently flying over a test ground using a loud, jet-like propulsion system.

The company claims that the Airbike, priced at $880,000, can fly at 124mph.

In Star Wars, similar vehicles called “Speeder Bike” were used by multiple characters - most famously by Luke and Leia - in Return of the Jedi.

Tomasz Patan, the Airbike inventor and Volonaut founder, said, “This kind of extra footage was requested and highly anticipated,” adding that though the original release went viral, it also drew mixed reactions.

He added that many claimed Hoverbike wasn’t real and that the footage has been generated with AI or CGI.

Clarifying the rumours, the tech entrepreneur said, “Volonaut takes full responsibility in confirming that the first fully functional prototype vehicle has been piloted by the inventor with zero use of special effects, AI or computer generated imagery.”

The company is also planning to make a lighter version of the bike with a top speed of 63mph allowing people to ride it in air outside densely populated areas without pilot’s license.