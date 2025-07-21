Dwayne Johnson walks down memory lane, recalls school days in Hawaii

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently walked down memory lane, recalling his school days in in Hawaii.

The Red Notice actor posted a video of himself taking a quiet walk around his “scholastic stomping grounds” back home here in Honolulu – Washington Middle School.

In the clip, Dwayne said that not “much has changed, but yet… so much has changed”.

However, the Jungle Cruise actor revealed that while walking around here on the ground immediately “took” him back to a time where he “was this “tall, lanky, pimply 13-year-old kid who really tried to do the right things, but getting in trouble all over town”.

Black Adam actor quipped that chasing “girls seemed to be my daily passions”.

Interestingly, The Rock pointed out that it’s “so wild” how life can come full circle.

Later, he gave shout-out to his hometown in Honolulu, calling it the “best city in the world”.

In the caption, Dwayne added, “We all grow up, and life gets crazy. I feel like we all need these kinds of ‘reflective visits’ to our old stomping grounds – keeps us humble, grounded and grateful.”

Meanwhile, the Moana 2 actor made shocking revelation about getting arrested twice during his high school days at the end of the clip.