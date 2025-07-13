Emraan Hashmi's new picture fuels 'Awarapan 2' rumours

Emraan Hashmi teases first look of 'Awarapan 2' in recent picture
Emraan Hashmi recently sparked speculation with his new social media picture amid the ongoing development of the much-anticipated Awarapan 2.
The 46-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his portrayal of Shivam Pandit in the 2007 film Awarapan, thrilled fans by updating his profile picture on X and Instagram.
In the new display picture, the Murder star is seen in a half-face shot taken in the rain.
It highlights his intense eyes, long hair, and visible facial wounds – a look similar to that of his iconic character.
The photo left fans swooning, prompting a wave of reactions across social media.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “Shivam Pandit Returns.”
Another added, “SHIVAM IS BACK. Yet another long quest…!!!!!! Darling of masses in coming.”
A third fan tweeted, “Brooooooooo Just look at his eyes. The man on mission.”
Expressing excitement, one fan gushed, “@emraanhashmi You’re so back! Can’t wait for a banger of an album and a fantastic performance by you like always. Your expressive eyes talk straight to the soul.”
The Tiger 3 star’s new picture has led many to believe he’s teasing his look for Awarapan 2, as it closely resembles his appearance in the 2007 action-romance.
For the unversed, Nitin Kakkar’s heart-wrenching directorial is slated for release on April 3, 2026.
