Karachi building collapse no 'less than a doomsday'

Rescue workers search for survivors as they go through the rubble of a five-storey residential building, which collapsed in Karachi, on July 4, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Families mourned the loss of their loved ones in the deadly building collapse in Karachi's Lyari area that claimed 27 lives as a search still continues for survivors.

Several victims lost brothers and sisters, while others mourn the loss of their family's sole breadwinners.

Among the affected is the family of 15-year-old Zaid, whose body was the last to be pulled from the rubble. His father and brother, Shoaib, had already been found dead earlier.

Family members mourn a loved one lost in the Lyari building collapse, as the search for remaining victims continues in Karachi on July 6, 2025. — Geo News

Zaid's two surviving brothers and his mother remain in a state of shock and overwhelming grief.

Speaking to Geo News, Zaid’s uncle Javed Khaskheli questioned the authorities' actions. "If they served a notice, then why didn't they cut off the gas and electricity?" he asked.

"They should have brought the police and sealed the place. They just come here, make videos and leave. Show us the notice. Where is it?"

15-year-old Zaid, who lost his life in Karachi's Lyari building collapse. — Geo News

Zaid's brother called the incident no less than a "doomsday for their family", having lost their father and two brothers. He also claimed that valuable household items and money were not returned to them following the collapse.

Families like Zaid’s are demanding justice and compensation for both the loss of lives and property. They are urging the government to take strict action against the responsible departments and ensure that such negligence does not lead to further tragedies.