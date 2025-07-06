Authorities evacuate 'unsafe' building to avert another tragedy

The multi-storey residential building in Lyari's Agra Tag area in Karachi. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: Authorities in the metropolis managed to avert another possible tragedy by evacuating multi-storey residential building in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood after declaring it "unsafe".

The development comes after the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and district administration visited the building in Lyari's Agra Tag area after reports of cracks appearing on the structure that comprises 10 residential units.

It may be noted that at least 27 people were killed after a five-storey building collapsed in the same Lyari neighbourhood of District South, prompting widespread criticism over illegal constructions.

As per the Sindh Building Control Authority, 456 out of 578 structures in Karachi that have been declared unsafe and unfit for habitation are located in District South alone.

SBCA's internal report highlights a grim picture of densely populated areas like Lyari and the Old City Area, where 107 dangerous buildings have been identified. Other districts also face risk as District Central has 66, Keamari 23, Korangi 14, East 13, Malir 4, and West has 2 such buildings.

Meanwhile, in Agra Taj, the police and authorities initially faced resistance from the residents, who had refused to evacuate the building "under any circumstances".

"Where were the institutions when the building was being constructed?" the residents questioned, calling for the provision of with alternative accommodation before being asked to vacate the building.

"We are living in this building, we do not feel any danger," said one of the residents of the building.

In response, the district administration assured that the affected residents would be duly compensated by the builder.

"We have offered to shift the affected residents to a school," the District South deputy commissioner said, while urging the residents to vacate the dilapidated building.

Noting that they had contacted the relevant builder, the official assured that due action would be taken against him and make him pay back the residents.

The authorities, in their bid to persuade residents to vacate the structure, also demolished the water tank on the roof.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the builder at Kalri Police Station, which also names the contractor, on the complaint of the SBCA's assistant director.