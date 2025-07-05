A pride of lions can be seen at the Lahore Safari Zoo in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: In a widespread crackdown on illegal wildlife possession, the Punjab wildlife department has seized at least 13 big cats and arrested five individuals following a dramatic lion attack in Lahore that injured three people.

As part of this initiative, prompted under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, authorities have adopted a strict zero-tolerance policy against individuals keeping lions without proper licences.

Inspections were carried out at 22 locations across various districts of Punjab since 10am on Friday, leading to the successful apprehension of the lions and the registration of five first information reports (FIR).

The latest developments come a day after a pet lion, an 11-month-old male, escaped and chased a woman and two children down a busy street in Lahore.

The dramatic footage of the incident, released by the police, showed the big cat leaping over a wall before pursuing the woman carrying her shopping on Thursday night.

Then, the lion turned to two children, a five-year-old and a seven-year-old, and clawed their arms and faces.

All three were taken to the hospital but were not in a critical condition. Police soon arrested three men related to the incident.

"The suspects fled from the spot, taking the lion with them. They were arrested within 12 hours of the incident," the office of the Deputy Inspector General Operations in Lahore told AFP.

The lion was confiscated by police and sent to a wildlife park.

While two more operations are currently in progress, four lions were recovered in Lahore and four individuals were arrested. Meanwhile, one premise in the metropolis was sealed, and three FIRs were lodged.

In Gujranwala, four lions were seized and one FIR was under process, while Faisalabad saw the recovery of two lions, the sealing of one premise and one FIR nearing completion.

Furthermore, in Multan, three lions were recovered, one person was arrested, and two FIRs were registered.

Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly condemned the illegal trade and keeping of wild animals, declaring it unacceptable and a serious threat to public safety.

"Illegally keeping lions is not only a violation of the law but also a grave risk to society," she said.

She stressed that the government will not tolerate any unlawful wildlife possession and emphasised that enforcement of wildlife laws will be strict and indiscriminate.

The public has been urged to report any illegal ownership or trade of wild animals, especially lions, by calling the Wildlife helpline 1107, so immediate action can be taken.

Aurangzeb added that the Punjab government was fully committed to ensuring the strict enforcement of wildlife protection laws and would continue its operations against all those involved in illegal wildlife activities.