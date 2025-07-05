At least eight killed, 18 injured in Muzaffargarh bus collision

Representational image shows rescue personnel inspecting the site of a bus accident that killed 23 people after it plunged into a ravine at Soon village near Kahuta, Punjab province on August 25, 2024. — AFP/File

At least six people were killed and 18 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Muzaffargarh’s Langar Sarai area on Saturday, rescue officials said.

The passenger bus was travelling from Lahore to Ali Pur when it collided with trailer, resulting in the death of six people.

Soon after the incident, the rescue officials reached the site and shifted the injured and deceased to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased included two men, two women, and two children, say rescue officials.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan and occur frequently due to various reasons, including driver negligence, road and weather conditions etc.

Last month, at least 10 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in separate road accidents in Ghotki, Dera Ismail Khan, Layyah and Chichawatni in a single day.

Three individuals lost their lives and more than eight were injured when a speeding truck overturned on Motorway M-5 near Sindh's Ghotki.

The deceased and injured were all from Muzaffargarh's Alipur Jatoi area, Motorway Police had said.

In another incident, four people were killed and two others injured when a car veered off the road and plunged into a ditch while coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's DI Khan's Al Markalan village.

Separately, in another road mishap, a speeding bus was involved in an accident near Nawan Kot, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuries to 26 others, rescue officials had said.



