PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan on July 4, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for the establishment of low-emission corridors to mobilise climate finance and strengthen environmental cooperation among member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Addressing the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, the prime minister warned that climate change poses a serious threat to food security and the livelihoods of millions across the region. He urged ECO countries to take joint action to address the growing climate crisis.

"Deeper collaboration among ECO members is essential to build resilience and ensure sustainable development amid increasing environmental and political uncertainty," he said.

"Pakistan remains among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change," the prime minister said, recalling the catastrophic 2022 floods that displaced over 33 million people in Pakistan.

He also called for the creation of low-emission corridors and the establishment of a regional carbon market to enhance climate finance cooperation among ECO member states.

The prime minister thanked ECO member states for designating Lahore as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027, inviting all delegates to experience Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

"Lahore, the cultural heart of Pakistan, will enthrall all who visit us. We extend a warm invitation to all member states," he added.

Israel's attacks 'unlawful'

Condemning Israel's recent strike on Iran, the prime minister termed it "unlawful, unjustified and uncalled for," and expressed deep condolences to the Iranian people.

"Pakistan strongly condemns this act of Israeli aggression… We pray for a speedy recovery of our injured brothers and sisters in Iran,” he added.

Furthermore, he said the unprovoked and reckless Indian hostility directed towards Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident was yet another attempt to destabilise regional peace.

He also appreciated the support and solidarity extended to Pakistan by the brotherly ECO member states in the aftermath of Indian aggression earlier this year.

PM Shehbaz also strongly condemned Israel’s barbarism in Gaza, saying: “Pakistan stands firmly against those who perpetrated barbaric acts against innocent people anywhere in the world whether in Gaza or IIOJK or Iran”.

The prime minister also drew attention to the weaponisation of water by India, referencing New Delhi’s violations of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and the recent ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

“This violation is completely unacceptable. The Indus waters are a lifeline for Pakistan's 240 million people. India's actions amount to aggression,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Erdogan on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

Both leaders held a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional developments.

The two leaders reiterated the resolve for meaningful progress in bilateral relations between the two countries in all major sectors.

He also held a meeting with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to continue working closely with Iran for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation across all areas and expressed satisfaction over the progress made on the decisions taken during their last meeting for further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations.

The two leaders also discussed the evolving regional situation in the wake of Israel's illegitimate aggression against Iran.

PM also met President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to enhance their cooperation in the fields of trade and investment while expressing satisfaction over the progress made regarding the investment prospects.

Both leaders reiterated their resolve to strengthen the economic partnership, especially Azerbaijan’s investment in Pakistan, said a statement issued by the state-news agency.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz held a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in diverse fields including trade and investment, connectivity, energy, regional security, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.



