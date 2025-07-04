PMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms on Ashura

Due to heavy monsoon rains in Chaubarji area of ​​Lahore, passengers and vehicles are facing difficulties in transportation due to poor sewage system on August 1, 2024. — PPI

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Youm-e-Ashura (10th of Muharram).

In its latest weather advisory issued on Friday, the PMD said that heavy downpours are likely in several cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar.

The Met Office has also issued a warning for possible urban flooding in low-lying areas of Punjab cities.

In contrast, most parts of Sindh and Balochistan are expected to remain hot and humid, read the advisory.

However, light rain or drizzle may occur in Karachi and Hyderabad, particularly during morning and night.

The Met Office has advised residents to stay updated with weather alerts and take precautionary measures, especially in flood-prone and densely populated urban areas.

Meanwhile, the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash flood risk across parts of the country from July 6 to 10.

Impact-based weather alerts issued by NEOC have cautioned the general public that monsoon activity, combined with a strong westerly wave, may affect multiple regions during this period.

Northern areas, in particular, face a higher risk of flash floods from July 7 to 12. Isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad and parts of Punjab. Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected across northern and central Punjab.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are expected to see moderate to heavy rainfall, especially during the evening and night. Areas at risk of flash flooding include Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamer, Ghanche, Shigar, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Haveli, and Bagh.

These conditions could lead to flash floods in local streams and nullahs, landslides, road blockages, and disruptions to power and communication systems. In Sindh, isolated to moderate rainfall is expected in Sukkur, Nawabshah, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Karachi, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Badin, and Mithi.

Glof warning issued

In a separate alert, the weather department has warned of an increased risk of glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) in mountainous regions of the country, particularly in glacial zones, due to ongoing heavy rainfall and rising temperatures.

According to the Met Office, persistent rain and flash floods have increased the chances of sudden glacial lake discharges.

A Glof involves the rapid release of water and debris from a glacial lake, which can result in significant damage to infrastructure, livelihoods, and even loss of life in vulnerable mountain communities.

The advisory further urged residents living near rivers, streams, and canals in glacial regions to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas, and refrain from driving through fast-flowing water.