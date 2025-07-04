Rescue operation underway as more people feared trapped under the debris
KARACHI: A residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari on Friday, injuring at least at least two dead and six injured, according to rescue officials.
According to rescue personnel, at least two bodies and six people were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition. A woman was among those rescued.
Officials added that more people are feared to be trapped under the debris, and a rescue operation is currently underway.
Hospital authorities confirmed that six injured individuals were brought to the Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre.
One of the injured is in critical condition, while the remaining five sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
