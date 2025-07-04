Security forces kill 30 terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan

Pakistan Army personnel. — AFP/File

Security forces has killed at least 30 Indian-sponsored terrorists attempting to enter Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a sizable contingent of "khwarij" (terrorists), belonging to the "Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khwarij", was found moving close to the border area in Hassan Khel on the night of July 1-2 and July 2-3.

According to the ISPR, troops engaged the infiltrators and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate, with "precise and skillful engagement," resulting in all 30 Indian-sponsored terrorists being "sent to hell". A significant quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the neutralised terrorists.

"The security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, vigilance and preparedness, and prevented a potential catastrophe," the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing asked the Taliban rulers to check and prevent the use of Afghan soil by “foreign proxies” for orchestrating terrorist activities against Pakistan.

"The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country," it said.

The development came days after 13 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when an explosive-laden vehicle of the Indian-sponsored terrorists rammed into security forces vehicle in North Waziristan district

The military's media wing on, in a statement on June 28, said that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attempted to explode himself on a security forces convoy, which was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design.

However, in their desperation, the ISPR had said the explosive-laden vehicle was rammed by the "Indian-sponsored kharjis" into one of the vehicles of the leading group.

Subsequently, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir vowed that all facilitators, abettors, and perpetrators of terrorism will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice without exception and at all costs.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.