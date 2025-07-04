Green Line bus service suspended in Karachi from Muharram 8-10

A cutout of the People's Bus Service in Karachi. — Facebook/Sindh Mass Transit Authority

KARACHI: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Green Line service in Karachi will be suspended on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram owing to security concerns, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson further stated that seven out of ten routes of the Peoples Bus Service will be closed on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Additionally, five routes will face partial disruptions on the 8th of Muharram, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Traffic Police have also issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for these three days.

MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower due to security concerns, as per the plan released on social media.

Alternative routes have been advised for commuters. Those coming from Nazimabad are directed to use Lasbela Chowk through the Garden area to reach Nishtar Park.

Commuters from Liaquatabad should take a right at Teen Hatti and proceed via Martin Road.

Those travelling from Hassan Square to PP Chowrangi may take Kashmir Road under the Jail Flyover, then head to Society Light Signal (Shahrah-e-Quaideen), or use the Jail Flyover to reach Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road via Lasbela Chowk.

Earlier this week, the federal government declared July 5 and 6 (9th and 10th Muharram) as public holidays to mark Youm-e-Ashura, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam. Its 10th day, known as Ashura, marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members in the Battle of Karbala.

Across the country, the faithful hold processions and majalis during Muharram. Religious scholars deliver sermons to large gatherings, held under tight security.