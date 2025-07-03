KP governor says no-trust move 'democratic right'

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. — Facebook@Ali Amin Khan Gandapur/Radio Pakistan/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday signalled bringing a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, saying that lawmakers hold democratic right to table no-trust move after obtaining required number.

This comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in line with the Supreme Court's orders, reinstated reserved seats that were previously awarded to the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, and ANP, leaving the PTI deprived of them and strengthening the opposition in the KP Assembly.

The KP Assembly has 93 PTI-backed MPAs, who were elected as independents. In contrast, the opposition's numbers have jumped past 50 from 27 after they were awarded the reserved seats.

Twenty-one reserved seats for women were reinstated in the KP Assembly, of which 8 were allocated to JUI-F, six to PML-N, and 5 to PPP. One seat each was also allotted to the PTI Parliamentarians and the ANP.

Meanwhile, four reserved seats for minorities in the KP Assembly were restored, of which two were handed over to the JUI-F, one each to the PML-N and PPP.

"We are not plotting against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister," Kundi said. However, he noted: "The day we have even one member more in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, it will be our democratic right to move a no-confidence motion," Kundi, a top leader of the PPP, which is a strong ally of the PML-N, told Geo News.

The KP governor, who is often seen criticising and engaging in verbal wars with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, claimed that PTI workers would soon celebrate 'Thanksgiving Day'.

However, at the same time, he also said that he does not want CM Gandapur to be "jobless and leave" politics.

This was in reference to CM Gandapur's strong message a day earlier, when he said that his government could not be removed through any constitutional means.

"If anyone thinks they can topple our government, I challenge them — I will quit politics. Our authority and this government belong entirely to the PTI founder. Whenever he gives the order, the government can be dissolved. You cannot achieve anything constitutionally."

JUI-F, which also holds a strong position in the assembly, however, has said that it would not become part of any movement that seeks to oust the incumbent provincial government.

Kundi, meanwhile, said: "[JUI-F Emir] Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a politician and we often hold meetings with him."

Putting rumours to rest

However, the ruling PML-N has denied conspiring against the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rebuffing speculations about toppling the provincial set-up via a no-confidence vote.

A meeting between KP Governor Kundi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a day ago triggered speculations of the Centre mulling a plan to oust CM Gandapur.

Speaking on Geo News morning show "Geo Pakistan", PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said it was wrong to label the PM-governor meeting as a conspiracy.

"We will not resort to any such tactic that could plunge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a crisis," he maintained.

On the other hand, speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", PM's aide on public and political affairs Sanaullah denied claims that the ruling party discussed removing the KP government with JUI-F chief Fazl.

The PM’s adviser said this, addressing the media speculations about a meeting between the premier and JUI-F chief on June 20. He said he was also present at the said meeting. Sanaullah also denied any plan to bring a no-trust vote against the PTI’s provincial government.