Naqvi hails PM Shehbaz for playing major role in Iran-Israel truce

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi speaks to the media on July 3, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a major role in Iran-Israel ceasefire after the two countries carried out attacks against each other for 12 days putting the world on edge due to fears of a wider conflict.

The interior minister's remarks refer to the Middle East turmoil which erupted on June 13 after Israel launched a bombing campaign in Iran that killed top military commanders and scientists linked to its nuclear programme. Tehran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities.

The Israeli attack came a few days ahead of planned Iran-US talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, prompting Tehran to launch wide-ranging retaliatory strikes on Israeli targets, inflicting what it claims to be "significant damage" to key positions in the occupied territories.

Throughout the conflict, Pakistan voiced its support for Iran at all international platforms, including the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) against Israeli aggression.

PM Shehbaz also held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Pezeshkian, where the latter thanked the premier and appreciated Pakistan's consistent and principled stance in support of Tehran.

Speaking during a presser alongside religious scholars regarding security measures for the month of Muharram, Naqvi also touched upon the recent Pakistan-India conflict, saying that the country did not suffer much loss.

"None of the missiles fired by India reached their target. India fired about 11 missiles at a [military] base [in Pakistan], but none of our aircraft was damaged," he said while shedding light on the 87-hour-long conflict which saw both Islamabad and New Delhi carrying out cross-border attacks against each other.

India had launched unprovoked airstrikes on multiple Pakistani cities in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident where 26 tourists were killed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Pakistan then retaliated via "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

A total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

Expanding on Pakistan's strategy during the conflict, the security czar stressed that Islamabad did not target India's civilian population.

On the issue of security during Muharram and sectarian harmony, the minister said that the efforts of law enforcement agencies are as important as those of religious scholars.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary underlined the need for unity to ensure law and order during Muharram as well as to defeat the terrorist elements.