Karachi likely to receive at least three more rain spells in July

A man and woman travel on a motorcycle under the cover of umbrella to protect from rain, in Lahore on June 26, 2025. — Online

KARACHI/LAHORE: Meteorologist Anjum Nazir said has said that residents of the port city can expect light rain from July 9 to 11, with the possibility of two to three additional spells throughout mid-July.

His remarks came during Geo News' programme 'Geo Pakistan' on Thursday where also noted that the city is currently experiencing intermittent drizzle in areas such as Saddar, Malir, and Liaquatabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts that weather conditions will remain humid and partly cloudy for the next 24 hours, with light rain expected in various sectors of the provincial capital of Sindh during the day and night.

Intermittent rain or drizzle in the financial hub is likely to continue today and tomorrow, offering some relief from the prevailing humidity.

Today, temperatures are set to reach a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, with a minimum recorded at 27.5°C and a humidity level of 75%.

It is important to note that monsoon winds have also begun their anticipated entry into the southeastern parts of Sindh, signalling a change in weather patterns across the province.

The PMD forecasts a likelihood of thunderstorms in Tharparkar today and tomorrow, while various other areas are also set to receive rain.

According to the latest weather outlook, rain or drizzle is expected in Badin, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with further advisories and take necessary precautions, particularly in low-lying areas prone to water accumulation.

Nazir further said that monsoon rains have heavily impacted the northern regions, with Cherat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receiving 92mm of rain in the past 24 hours, indicating significant weather activity across the country.

"Mid-to-heavy rains are anticipated in the upper and northeastern parts of Punjab, with light rain also possible in some areas of Sindh," said Nazir.

Additionally, the the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) predicted monsoon rains across Punjab from July 5 to 10.

Rain is also likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, and Faisalabad while thunderstorms are also expected in Okara, Kasur, Khushab, and Sargodha.

In light of the expected monsoon rains, the PDMA also warned that water flow in rivers may increase from July 7.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a "National Emergencies Operation Center Alert", warning citizens of potential flood risks in different regions of the country likely to be triggered by upcoming monsoon rains.

"Monsoon rains are expected to continue from July 2 to 8, 2025, with potential flood risks," the NDMA wrote. "Heavy rainfall likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and northeastern Punjab from July 5 to 8."



