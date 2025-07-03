Govt denies planning to topple PTI's KP govt after PM-Kundi huddle sparks speculation

Rana Sanaullah (right) and Senator Irfan Siddiqui. — Facebook/@RanaSanaUllahPMLN/APP/File

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government has refuted reports that it is plotting to overthrow the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led administration.

After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met KP governor Faisal Karim Kundi a day ago, speculations started doing the rounds that the Centre was discussing the plan to remove KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Speaking on Geo News morning show 'Geo Pakistan', PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said it was wrong to label the PM-governor meeting as a conspiracy.

However, the senator said, the vote of no confidence was a legal option, citing the ouster of PTI founder Imran Khan from power via a no-trust motion in April 2022.

He asserted that no proposal pertaining to the no-trust vote was under discussion at any level.

"We will not resort to any such tactic that could plunge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a crisis," he maintained.

As per official details available about the high-level meeting, Governor Kundi on Wednesday briefed PM Shehbaz on the tragic incident of River Swat wherein a number of tourists lost their lives.

The prime minister expressed his grief over the loss of lives and directed the relevant authorities to enhance their capacity building to forestall such occurrences, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting, that discussed the situation in the country as well, was attended by Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan, State and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mobashar Iqbal, PM’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Talha Burki.

On the other hand, speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, PM's aide on public and political affairs Sanaullah denied claims that the ruling party discussed removing the KP government with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The PM’s adviser said this, addressing the media speculations about a meeting between the premier and JUI-F chief on June 20.

He said he was also present in the said meeting.

Sanaullah also denied any plan to bring no-trust vote against the PTI’s provincial government.

Meanwhile, the government has warned the PTI against creating anarchy in the name of protest, emphasising that staging peaceful demonstrations was their constitutional right, but violence could not be permitted.

The PTI has announced launching a countrywide protest movement against the government after 10th Muharram, days after the Supreme Court denied the party reserved seats for minorities and women in parliament.

On June 27, the SC’s constitutional bench ruled that the PTI was not entitled to reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

The PM’s advisor said Prime Minister Shehbaz had offered the PTI to hold talks on multiple occassions. Nevertheless, the former ruling party refused the offer to hold dialogue, he maintained.

Moreover, the Awami National Party (ANP) has denied involvement in efforts to topple the KP government or becoming a part of horse-trading.

Talking with Geo News, ANP Central Spokesperson Engineer Ehsanullah Khan said his party would not participate in any move to overthrow the KP government. Neither the ANP would become a part of any horse-trading, he added.

The ANP spokesperson acknowledged that some political parties desired formation of government by a joint opposition in KP. However, Ehsanullah said: "We are democratic people; undemocratic actions are not our tradition."

Regarding the recent meeting between ANP President Aimal Wali Khan and Premier Shehbaz, the spokesperson clarified that there was no discussion about toppling the KP government. Instead, the meeting focused on the country's overall political affairs, he said.