Reserved seats allotted: What is NA's updated numbers game?

Pakistan's prime minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 11, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Following the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) notification, the ruling alliance in the National Assembly has secured a two-thirds majority, with its strength rising from 218 to 235 members.

The updated count includes the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities.

The PML-N’s seats in the NA have gone up from 110 to 123. The party holds 86 general seats, while the number of its women’s reserved seats has increased from 20 to 32 after the allotment of 12 more seats.

The party now also holds five minority seats, up from four.

The PPP’s total strength in the National Assembly has increased from 70 to 74. The party now has 55 general seats, 16 women’s reserved seats (after three more were added), and three minority seats (after an additional one was allotted).

The MQM-P now holds 22 seats — comprising 17 general, four women’s, and one minority seat. PML-Q has five seats in total, with four general and one minority seat. Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has four seats — three general and one for women.

PML-Z, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and National Party each hold one general seat, while four independents sit on the treasury benches.

The opposition’s total has risen slightly from 96 to 98 members. The Sunni Ittehad Council — backed by PTI — retains 80 general seats. The opposition includes five independents, while JUI-F now holds 10 seats, up from eight. The party has six general seats, three women’s seats (after one more was added), and one minority seat.

Additionally, the opposition benches include one seat each held by BNP, Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, and PkMAP.

In total, 19 seats — including three for minorities — have been restored in the Assembly. Of these, PML-N received 12 for women and one for minorities, PPP got three women’s and one minority seat, and JUI-F received one seat each for women and minorities.

However, in line with the Supreme Court’s decision and JUI-F’s objection, the seat of Sadaf Ehsan has not been restored. Similarly, PML-N’s Sobia Shahid and Shehla Bano were not reinstated as they had already taken oath as KP Assembly members.