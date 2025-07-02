ECP restores reserved seats following SC verdict

The building of the Election Commission of Pakistan in this image taken on August 11, 2023. — Reporter

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified the reinstatement of reserved seats for women and minotirites in the national and provincial assemblies to implement the the Supreme Court's Constitutional Bench verdict.

The top court's Constitutional Bench accepted review petitions and ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not entitled to seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies — providing a lion's share of the reserved seats to the ruling coalition.

Following the notification, five reserved seats for women in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were restored by the top electoral body.

Two seats each were allotted to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and one to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Eleven reserved seats for women in the National Assembly from Punjab were also restored. 10 seats have been allotted to the ruling PML-N and one to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The commission restored three seats reserved for minorities in the lower house which were handed over to the PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F.

KP Assembly

As per the notification, 21 reserved seats for women were reinstated in the KP Assembly, of which 8 were allocated to JUI-F, six to PML-N, and 5 to PPP. One seat each was also allotted to the PTI Parliamentarians and the Awami National Party (ANP).

Meanwhile, four reserved seats for minorities in the KP Assembly were restored of which two were handed over to the JUI-F, one each to the PML-N and PPP.

Punjab Assembly

The ECP restored 24 reserved seats for women in the Punjab Assembly of which the PML-N got 21 one each by PPP, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Three minority seats were restored and two of them were allotted to the PML-N and one to the PPP.

Sindh Assembly

Two reserved seats for women and one for minorities have been reinstated in the Sindh Assembly of which one was allotted to the PPP and another to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Furthermore, the ECP also withdrew its notification stating the successful candidates' affiliation with the Imran Khan-founded party from the general seats in the national and provincial assemblies.