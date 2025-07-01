US woman marries Facebook friend in Pakistan

American woman Mindy marries KP's Sajid Zeb Khan in Upper Dir. — Reporter

A woman from the United States tied the knot with a Pakistani man, Sajid Zeb Khan, in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following a two-year friendship that began on Facebook, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Sajid said that they solemnised nikah last night. Mindy, who is from Chicago, embraced Islam and her Islamic name is Zulekha, he added.

Speaking to Geo News, Sajid said that they signed the marriage contract last night and her arrival has brought happiness to his home. The American bride also expressed her happiness over marrying Sajid.

Mindy arrived in Pakistan a day ago to marry Sajid.

Sajid received her at the Islamabad International Airport from where they travelled to Upper Dir's Usheri Dara. The US woman, who works as a flight attendant and lives in Chicago, was warmly welcomed by the locals in Dir.

Speaking to the media, Sajid said that he and Mindy met via Facebook two years ago and she eventually proposed to him after their online connection developed over time.

The Upper Dir man added that he accepted her proposal and both informed their respective families about their decision.

In a video statement recorded from Sajid's home, Mandy said: "My name is Mindy and I'm from America. I'm here in Pakistan for the first time. It's a very beautiful, peaceful country. I come for Sajid Khan and we plan to marry soon."