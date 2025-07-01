Youth killed as security forces eliminate two terrorists in Mastung gunbattle

Thick smoke billows from the site where exchange of fire between security personnel and terrorists took place in Mastung on July 1, 2025. — Screengrab/Reporter

MASTUNG: Security forces gunned down at least two terrorists in Mastung district of Balochistan, while a teenager also died during a shootout on Tuesday, according to the district administration.

The administration said the terrorist attack on Levies Line left seven other persons injured, whereas the assailants also set several vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, the injured were brought to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital Mastung.

Reacting to the incident, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind said that Indian-sponsored terrorists attacked a local bank and tehsil offices.

Confirming the death of a 16-year-old youth, Rind said that the security forces surrounded the militants and two of them were neutralised, and three were injured during the intense exchange of fire that followed.

"The immediate response of the security forces was effective in preventing an increase in casualties," the spokesperson remarked, adding that a systematic clearance operation was underway at the site of the attack, with the security agencies tracking the facilitators of the attackers.

Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even though heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172 including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead — including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants-and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).