Islamabad, New Delhi share prisoners' details under consular access agreement

Representational image of inmates behind jail bars. — Unsplash/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India on Tuesday exchanged lists of prisoners held in each other’s custody, in accordance with the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, which requires the exchange to take place twice a year—on 1st January and 1st July.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners—comprising 53 civilians and 193 fishermen—to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Simultaneously, India shared with a Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including 382 civilians and 81 fishermen.

Pakistan has called for the immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani nationals who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been verified.

Islamabad also requested special consular access for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including those with physical or mental health conditions, to expedite the confirmation of their national status.

In its communication, Pakistan further urged India to grant consular access to all prisoners still awaiting it, and to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Pakistani detainees in Indian custody.

The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to prioritising humanitarian matters and affirmed its continued efforts to secure the early return of all Pakistani prisoners held in Indian jails.